Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

