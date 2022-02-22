SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.35.
About SG Fleet Group
