Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

