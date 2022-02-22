Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

