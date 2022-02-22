Shard Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Shard has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,244.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

