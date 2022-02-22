Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
