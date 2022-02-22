ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of -231.82, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

