Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 6.5%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period.

Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

