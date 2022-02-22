Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 6.5%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

