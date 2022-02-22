Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

