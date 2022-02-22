Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

