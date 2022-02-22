Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post $9.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,585. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

