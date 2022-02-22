SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Edwin T. Burton III Sells 3,476 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 1,298,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,038. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 14.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

