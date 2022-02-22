SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

