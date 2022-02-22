SM Energy (SM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

