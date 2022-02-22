SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) versus Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Financial Contrast

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.12 $56.20 million $1.38 17.95 Aspen Pharmacare $2.46 billion 2.51 $313.35 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Aspen Pharmacare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis. The Manufacturing segment relates to the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose form products to third-party customers. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

