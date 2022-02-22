Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SN opened at GBX 1,179 ($16.03) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,184 ($16.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.82) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,685 ($22.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.71) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.50 ($22.80).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

