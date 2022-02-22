SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $51,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

