SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $184.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.