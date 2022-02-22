SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.82. 11,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

