Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Sonic Healthcare from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

