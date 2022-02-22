S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.00. 20,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

