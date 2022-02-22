SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SP Plus by 50,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

