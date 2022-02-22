SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
