Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 108,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 134,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)
