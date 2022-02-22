SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.1% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $110,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $808,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

