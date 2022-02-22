Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-$56.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.43 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 91,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

