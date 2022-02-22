SPS Commerce (SPSC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC):

2/16/2022 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

2/11/2022 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – SPS Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – SPS Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $175.00.

1/6/2022 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

12/30/2021 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

