Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 486.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

