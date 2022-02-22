Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

