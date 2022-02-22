Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,110 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.