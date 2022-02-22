SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

