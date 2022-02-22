Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83. Stantec has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

