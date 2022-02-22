stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005979 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

