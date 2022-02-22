Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $415.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

