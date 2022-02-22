StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

