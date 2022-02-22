StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

