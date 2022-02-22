StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.