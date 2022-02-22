StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

