StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.52. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

