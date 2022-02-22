StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

