StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
FCAP stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
