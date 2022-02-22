StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

UVE stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

