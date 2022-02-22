StockNews.com Upgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

