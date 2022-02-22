Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.93. 28,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 34,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

