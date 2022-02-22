Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.93. 28,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 34,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.