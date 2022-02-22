StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

STNE opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

