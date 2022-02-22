StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.
STNE opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
