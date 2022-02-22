STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in STORE Capital by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

