Strike Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Strike has a market cap of $151.22 million and $312.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $48.48 or 0.00127195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.76 or 0.06894663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,135.77 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,119,404 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

