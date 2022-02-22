Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

SUBCY opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

