Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $431,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $833.79. 412,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $978.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,650,197 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

