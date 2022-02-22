Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 79,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

