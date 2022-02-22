Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $396.70. 2,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

