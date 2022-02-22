Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

